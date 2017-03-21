1 shot on Van Dyke and Keith in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has been shot on Van Dyke Avenue and Keith Street in San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, according to Cpt. Vaswani.

Traffic will be diverted due to a shooting investigation.

The person shot is recovering at San Francisco General Hospital.

The victim was driving through the intersection, heard multiple gunshots, and realized he was shot in the leg at around 4:09 p.m., police said. The victim was able to get to the hospital on his own.

The injury is non-life-threatening. The suspect is not known at this time.

Van Dyke is blocked off for the investigation.

There is no estimated time of the road reopening.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Vandyke/Keith traffic will be diverted due to shooting investigation. 1 person shot, now at SFGH. MUNI diverted for next 40 minutes. — Captain Vaswani (@sfvas) March 21, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js