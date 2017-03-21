100-year-old tree slams into Vallejo family’s home

VALLEJO (KRON)– A 100-year-old Oak tree slammed into a Vallejo family’s home early Tuesday morning.

The tree toppled the home around 2:00 a.m.

KRON4’s Yoli Aceves told us the home was red tagged as a result of the incident.

The owner had been asking the city to cut the tree down but was told the process would take time.

A special permit is required to cut down the century-old tree.

Tree cutters were on the scene to access and clear up the damage.

It is unclear if the tree crashed into the home as a result of harsh weather conditions but in the past, other trees in the area have fallen because of saturated soil.