3 teens arrested in Palo alto for allegedly burglarizing a home in February

PALO ALTO (BCN)–Police announced Monday that they arrested three teens, including one adult, for allegedly burglarizing a home in Palo Alto in February.

According to police, on Feb. 6, at 5:27 p.m., the Palo Alto police dispatch center received a call about a burglary at a home in the 1000 block of Moffett Circle.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, reported that burglars had entered her home sometime between 3 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 5:25 p.m. on Feb. 6 while the home was unoccupied, police said.

During an investigation, police determined that the suspects entered the home through an unlocked window, ransacked the home, then stole jewelry and electronics.

Two hours after receiving the call from the victim, police located two potential suspects in the 2700 block of Midtown Court.

There, officers contacted 18-year-old Jarred Paine of Oakdale and a 15-year-old male Palo Alto resident.

Paine was allegedly in possession of stolen jewelry from the burglarized home, a pair of pliers, and was on bail for selling narcotics to minors, police said.

He was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of residential burglary, committing a felony while out on bail for another felony, and possessing burglary tools, police said.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and taken to the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

On Feb. 9, after further investigation, detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Colorado Avenue.

There, officers located another 15-year-old male Palo Alto resident in possession of stolen jewelry from the home burglary. He was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and taken to juvenile hall, police said.

The investigation continued for the next several weeks while detectives explored the possibility that further suspects were involved.

The investigation concluded last week and detectives believe the three suspects arrested were the only individuals involved, police said.

Most of the jewelry stolen in the burglary has been recovered and returned to the victim.

Multiple laptop computers and an e-reader are still missing, police said.

Police are not releasing the identities of the juveniles that were arrested in this case because of their age.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department’s 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.