Antioch man arrested for knife assault on teen

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)– An Antioch man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly assaulted a teen with a knife according to Sonoma County deputies.

The incident occurred in Guerneville around 10:30 p.m near Pat’s Restaurant at 16236 Main Street.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old boy with a cut to his hand, said Sgt. Spencer Crum.

The teen claimed he was hanging out at a nearby Bank of America when he noticed the suspect, 56-year-old David Terrazas, pushing a shopping car and talking about people trying to get him.

The boy asked Terrazas who the people were and the suspect grabbed the teen from behind, held him in a chokehold and pushed a knife against the boy’s throat, Crum said.

Terrazas was booked under $200,000 bail in Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault and false imprisonment.

Terrazas made nonsensical and inconsistent statements and appeared disassociated from reality, Crum said.