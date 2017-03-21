Antioch man charged with assaulting officer

ANTIOCH (BCN) — A man shot and wounded by Antioch police after allegedly ramming a patrol car with a vehicle on Thursday has been identified as 49-year-old Anthony Terry, police said today.

Terry is facing felony charges of assault on a police officer, fleeing police and reckless driving, illegal possession of ammunition and illegal possession of a firearm, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Terry was injured in the shooting after allegedly leading officers on a chase from Mokelumne Drive to Wawona Court.

At about 10:15 p.m. Thursday, police received reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of Mokelumne Drive and arrived to find the suspect’s vehicle.

Police tried to pull Terry over but he allegedly fled, rammed a police cruiser and was then shot by an officer, according to police.

No officers were injured in the collision or shooting. The name of the officer who shot Terry has not been released.

Officers said they found a firearm in Terry’s car. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is currently being held at the Martinez Detention Facility, police said.

Antioch police and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.