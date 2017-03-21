Barry Bond joins San Francisco Giants as special adviser

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Barry Bonds is coming back to the San Francisco Giants as a special adviser, the team announced Tuesday morning.

The home run king will attend a few days of spring training, starting Wednesday in Scottsdale, Arizona. He’ll also visit the Giants’ minor league teams.

The seven-time NL MVP spent his final 15 seasons with the Giants. He finished his career with 762 home runs. He was fired last fall as the Miami Marlins hitting coach after one season.

#SFGiants announce Barry Bonds has joined front office as special advisor to CEO — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) March 21, 2017

”We are delighted to welcome Barry back home to the Giants,” said Giants CEO Larry Baer. “As one of the greatest players of all-time, Barry’s contributions to our organization are legendary. He joins Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Orlando Cepeda and other distinguished alumni who help advise the club and we look forward to working with him again. ”

“I am excited to be back home with the Giants and join the team in an official capacity,” said Bonds. “San Francisco has always been my home and the Giants will always be my family. I look forward to spending time with the team, young players in the system as well as the Bay Area community.”