BAY POINT (KRON) — The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 33-year-old Bay Point man accused of child molestation and distributing and possessing child pornography, deputies said.

The 10-month investigation started when authorities in Lynchburg, Virginia identified Pablo Ruiz as a suspect who was trading child porn online, deputies said. Investigators arrested Ruiz on Tuesday morning and collected computer evidence.

Later, evidence found that Ruiz had sexual contact with at least one minor, according to authorities.

Ruiz is charged with five counts of child molestation, aggravated possession of child porn, and nine counts of distributing child pornography.

Ruiz is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility in lieu of $1.5 million bail.

Detectives said there may be other victims. If you have any information, you are asked to contact them at 925-313-2625.