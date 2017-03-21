‘Breaking Bad’ blue meth found in Benicia

BENICIA (KRON) — “We recovered some blue meth over the weekend, but Walter White was not the name of the man we arrested,” Benicia police said Monday.

Over the weekend, Benicia police responded to a report of a man looking into cars with a flashlight in the 400 block of East 2nd Street.

Two officers stopped Joshua Scott, a 30-year-old San Ramon resident who matched the description of the suspect, according to police.

The officers learned Scott was on probation for burglary and that there was a $175,000 warrant out of Vacaville for 10 counts of burglary.

Officers then found the blue methamphetamine in his car along with a pipe.

Scott was arrested and booked into Solano County jail.