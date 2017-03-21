(KRON) — Infant mortality rates have reached new lows, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Infant mortality in the United States dropped 15 percent between 2005 and 2014.

The largest decline occurred in Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Instances of SIDS fell by 29 percent.

The CDC reports that infant mortality rates among black women are still more than double that of non-Hispanic, white woman.

Infant deaths in the US have dropped more than 70 percent since 1962 but are still one of the highest rates among developed countries.