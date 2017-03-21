Crews tackle residential fire in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON)– A fire broke out in a residential neighborhood late Monday night in Oakland.
The incident happened in the 700 block of 45th street, according to fire officials.
The fire started in the attic of a two-story home.
45th St. Fire Video. #oakland #firefighters save house with aggressive attack. @KTVU @abc7newsbayarea @kron4news @EastBayExpress @CBSSF pic.twitter.com/Un7qKOnmHJ
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 21, 2017
#delayed #workingfire 2025hrs 700 Block 45th Street. 2 story residential working fire in the rear with extension to attic. #oakland pic.twitter.com/iUGNzUwiXY
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 21, 2017