Dashcam shows Good Samaritans rescuing trooper during attack

LANSING, MI (KRON) — A police chase last month in ended with a Michigan State Trooper being attacked and it all was caught on video.

On February 20, Michigan State Trooper Garry Guild attempted to pull over Michael Barber, 21, who authorities say was riding a stolen motorcycle.

Barber fled and eventually crashed. Guild caught up with Barber and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, Barber’s brother, 19-year-old Travis Wise, shows up and puts Guild in a chokehold.

Two Good Samaritans then arrive on scene and help Guild.

Barber and Wise have been charged with assault, resisting an officer and other counts.

