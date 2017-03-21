Dog helps boy with rare skin condition gain confidence

CANBY, Oreg. (KRON) — A eight year-old boy with a rare skin disorder gained confidence when he met a dog with the same disorder.

Carter Blanchard and Rowdy both have Vitiligo, a condition that causes loss of skin color in patches.

Carter and Rowdy met each other last year via the internet and recently had the opportunity to meet in person.

Carter’s mother says Rowdy has given he son the confidence she has always wanted him to have.

As for Carter, he says he loves is four legged friend but thinks that Rowdy needs more stops.