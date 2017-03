PLEASANT HILL (KRON)– An elderly driver crashed into the front of a Pleasant Hill home on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened near Fair Oaks Drive around 9:50 a.m.

The driver’s foot slipped off the brake and accidentally hit the gas, according to officers.

No one in the house was injured, nor the driver, but the family’s cat is missing.

The room that was damaged was where the car normally slept.

Pleasant Hill police didn’t cite the driver stating it was an accident.

