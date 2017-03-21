Fremont police arrest man who allegedly struck relative with chair

FREMONT (BCN)–Police arrested a man Saturday in Fremont after he allegedly assaulted a family member with a chair, police said.

At 11:53 p.m., police dispatchers received a call from a man who was allegedly “very intoxicated.”

The caller told dispatchers that a family member had brandished a knife at him. The caller was very upset and threatened to “call (President Donald) Trump if we didn’t send PD now” to the house, police said.

When officers arrived, they learned that the caller was the one who struck a family member with a chair during an argument.

The 31-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and was taken to Santa Rita Jail.