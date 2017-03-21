Good samaritans help elderly robbery victim in Newark

NEWARK (KRON)– Two good samaritans helped an elderly robbery victim early Tuesday morning, according to Newark police.

The incident occurred around 12:23 a.m. near the Lion Center parking lot at 39175 Cedar Boulevard.

An 18-year-old transient man is accused of assaulting and robbing an elderly female of her purse.

Two witnesses chased the suspect to the Chase Suites Hotel property where they were able to catch the fleeing suspect by tripping him.

The suspect fell to the ground and dropped the purse.

One of the witnesses held the suspect to the ground, while the other returned the purse to the victim.

The suspect was booked into Santa Rita Jail on charges of robbery, elder abuse and providing false information.