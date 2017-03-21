Hunt for thief who posed as elderly woman

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a woman stole an elderly woman’s wallet, then dressed up as that elderly woman to go on a shopping spree.

A 90 year-old San Mateo resident recently reported that her wallet had been stolen after going grocery shopping in Portola Valley, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department.

The thief tried to make charges between 100 and 1,000 dollars, authorities said.

The suspect, posing as victim dressed up in disguise with make up, went to a Bank of America and made a substantial withdrawal, according to authorities.

How the suspect got the victims pin number or account is under investigation.

Detectives are looking for surveillance video of the suspect. Video of the woman was captured at the Neiman Marcus at Stanford Shopping Center where the credit card she was using was declined.

Authorities believe the suspect has done this in other states.