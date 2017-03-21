Lafayette man tells bank he’s been kidnapped, forced to withdraw money

LAFAYETTE (KRON) — A man walked into a Lafayette bank Tuesday afternoon and told staff he had been kidnapped and was being forced to withdraw money from his account.

Police were called to the Chase Bank at 3492 Mt. Diablo Blvd. just before 2 p.m., according to authorities.

The man walked to the bank and told employees the suspect had beaten and threatened him at his home on Sweet Drive, according to investigators.

The suspect then took a gun from the victim’s home, forced the victim into a car and drove to the bank, authorities said.

The suspect, 26 year-old Manuel Bustos, was waiting in the car when police arrived.

Bustos was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery, burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Bay City News contributed to this report.