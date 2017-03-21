SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man has been arrested for allegedly setting a woman’s hair on fire on a San Francisco Muni bus on Sunday night, according to Officer Giselle Talkoff.

The suspect is in custody but hasn’t been booked yet. Officers took him to the hospital for an evaluation. Police would not confirm if it was a mental evaluation.

The victim is not hurt. Another person put the fire out with her hands.

There was no damage to the bus, and the flames did not spread to anything else.

The fire was put out quickly and then 911 was called immediately, Talkoff said. The suspect was taken into custody on the bus.

The suspect has not been identified.