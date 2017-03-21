Marin teacher pleads not guild to child pornography charges

John Morrison (San Francisco Police Department)

MARIN (KRON) — A children’s film educator in Marin County pleaded not guilty to charges of owning and distributing child pornography in San Francisco Superior Court today.

John Morrison, 71, a longtime education director at the California Film Institute in San Rafael, allegedly uploaded and traded child pornography using a messenger application, authorities said.

He taught film production and screening classes to young children, according to police.

Morrison was arrested at his home in San Francisco’s Crocker Amazon neighborhood on March 13 after a search turned up numerous electronic devices with hundreds of videos and images involving minors engaged in sex acts with adults, according to police.

Morrison is not longer an employee at the California Film Institute, according to school officials.

The institution is fully cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

Morrison is scheduled to be back in court on April 28th.

He remains out of custody on his own recognizance after a judge today denied a request by prosecutors to have bail set at $200,000.

