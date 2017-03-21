Minnesota boy dies after caught on dressing room coat hook

MINNESOTA(KRON)– A four-year-old boy in Minnesota died on Saturday after he his hoodie was tangled in a coat hanger.

Rue Gonzalez accompanied his grandmother to a thrift store and managed to slip away.

“He was playing.That’s the only way I can describe it because he’s very curious, very adventurous,” said the boy’s mother Denise Gonzalez.

Rue went into a dressing room and climbed onto a bench, according to police.

While in the dressing, Rue’s hoodie got caught in a hook and he suffocated after not being able to free himself,

His feet weren’t able to touch the ground, police said.

The accident happened in the blink of any eye.

Police encouraged parents to be extra cautious of their children’s surroundings.