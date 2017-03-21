Morgan Hill police seek public’s help in locating burglary suspect

MORGAN HILL (BCN)–Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a person suspected of burglarizing a home Monday in Morgan Hill.

According to a post on the Morgan Hill Police Department’s Twitter account, the male suspect ransacked a house near Diana Avenue and Walnut Grove Drive on Monday.

Burglar alert. Help us find this thief. He ransacked a house near Diana and Walnut Grove today. Check your cameras and share share share. pic.twitter.com/RZOgJmXB3Z — Morgan Hill PD (@MorganHillPD) March 20, 2017