Motorcyclist suffers major injuries during South San Francisco collision with vehicle

By Published:

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Tuesday afternoon during a collision with a vehicle in South San Francisco, according to police.

The collision occurred at about 3:05 p.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and Southwood Drive, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate what caused the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact South San Francisco police Officer Patrick Ferretti at (650) 829-7224.

