Oakland Raiders star Amari Cooper buys house, car for his mom

(KRON) — Raiders star wide receiver Amari Cooper is giving back to his mother this offseason.

Cooper posted a photo on his Instagram page Monday night showing the gift.

He says in part that he didn’t have much growing up, but his dream came true after years of hard work and faith.

He also says it took more than 20 years, but his mom finally has the house and car of her dreams and it’s #justthebeginning.

The pro-bowler is known for being one of the quietest players on the team but is using his platform to help pay back his family.

