People Behaving Badly: Nope, this Fremont road is not closed

By and Published:

 

FREMONT (KRON) — Sometimes, cities have to do things to protect citizens from themselves.

But what if after numerous attempts, the city is left scratching its head because repeated attempts have not worked.

Well, in this case, one East Bay city is now thinking of installing concrete barricades because of the risks some people are taking.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s