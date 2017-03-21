PG&E crews out in Marin County, expect delays By Aja Seldon, KRON Published: March 21, 2017, 8:35 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) MARIN COUNTY (KRON)– PG&E crews are conducting work in Marin County road, according to police. The work will be isolated to the area of 258 Butterfield Road from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Drivers should expect delays. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement