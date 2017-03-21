PG&E crews out in Marin County, expect delays

Published:

MARIN COUNTY (KRON)– PG&E crews are conducting work in Marin County road, according to police.

The work will be isolated to the area of 258 Butterfield Road from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays.

