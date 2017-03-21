Police arrest 2 mean allegedly in possession of drugs, firearm

RICHMOND (BCN)–Police arrested two men Monday in Richmond after they were allegedly found in possession of drugs and a firearm, police said.

According to a post on the Richmond Police Department’s Facebook page, two officers were patrolling the city’s Northern District on foot when they contacted a man standing next to a parked car.

While talking to the man, the officers realized there was another man inside the vehicle. The officers learned that the men were both on parole with a search clause.

During a search, officers found methamphetamine on one of the suspects and a loaded firearm inside the vehicle, police said.

Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody, and no injuries were reported, police said. Their names were not immediately released.