Domestic dispute leads to deadly shooting in Redwood City

By Published: Updated:

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — A man is dead after a domestic dispute led to a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Redwood City.

The shooting happened at a business park near Penobscot and Saginaw, police announced shortly before 3 p.m.

Police told KRON4’s Dan Kerman that the shooting began as a domestic dispute between a husband and a wife outside of the wife’s place of business.

The man was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the woman had a restraining order against the man.

There is no current threat to the public.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s