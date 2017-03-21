Domestic dispute leads to deadly shooting in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — A man is dead after a domestic dispute led to a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Redwood City.

The shooting happened at a business park near Penobscot and Saginaw, police announced shortly before 3 p.m.

Police told KRON4’s Dan Kerman that the shooting began as a domestic dispute between a husband and a wife outside of the wife’s place of business.

The man was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the woman had a restraining order against the man.

There is no current threat to the public.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

A male subject is deceased at this time. Updates to follow. The area is safe, limited road closures — Redwood City Police (@RedwoodCityPD) March 21, 2017

