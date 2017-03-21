“Rosies” push for National Rosie the Riveter Day

RICHMOND (KRON) — Tuesday marked the first-ever celebration of Rosie The Riveter Day in honor of the countless American women who joined the workforce during World War II.

Phylis Gould, one of the first women hired at the Kaiser Shipyeards in Richmond, has spearheaded the effort to get the day recognized.

Congressman DeSaulnier had this to say.

“During World War II thousands of women joined the war effort at the Kaiser Shipyards in Richmond, now the home to the Rosie the Riveter National Historic Site, where they produced more ships than any other shipyard in the country. These brave and dedicated women broke barriers by taking jobs as riveters, welders, and electricians, paving the way for future generations. I am so proud to have this important piece of history in my district and cannot think of a more fitting tribute to the invaluable contributions these women made than a national day of recognition during Women’s History Month.”

The “Rosies,” as they are known, have promised to continue to lobby for an annual recognition.