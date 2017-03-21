School raising funds for 7-year-old-girl killed by father in Capitola

CAPITOLA (KRON)–Mintie White Elementary School is raising funds for a 7-year-old student who was shot by her father in a murder-suicide on Sunday in Capitola.

Carlos Garcia, 36, shot his daughter, Elizabeth Yaxtel Garcia Tapia, and then turned the gun on himself around 3:15 p.m. in the parking lot of a Capitola mall.

Elizabeth’s elementary school hopes to raise $10,000 towards funeral expenses.

“Elizabeth was a kind and caring student who loved to learn and was always there for her friends,” her principal Vicki Hallof wrote.

The second grader left behind two siblings.

Those who wish to donate to Elizabeth’s funeral expenses click the GoFundMe link: https://www.gofundme.com/elizabethtapia