Schwarzenegger on Trump approval ratings: ‘You got swamped’

Arnold Schwarzenegger
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump is seeking prayers for Schwarzenegger over ratings for “Celebrity Apprentice,” the show Trump once hosted. Addressing the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, Trump said ratings went “right down the tubes” and the show’s been a “total disaster” since the actor and former California governor debuted as host last month. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger is turning the table on Donald Trump by taking to social media to criticize the president’s own approval ratings.

Schwarzenegger posted a video on Twitter referencing a new Gallup poll that showed Trump’s approval rating at 39 percent, down 6 points from a week earlier. Schwarzenegger tells Trump, “The ratings are in and you got swamped.”

The action star and former California governor replaced Trump as the host of “Celebrity Apprentice,” and Trump repeatedly mocked him for poor television ratings. Schwarzenegger recently said he wouldn’t return to the show.

Schwarzenegger also criticized Trump’s proposed budget cuts, including to after-school programs.

He invited Trump to visit a Washington, D.C., middle school with him to see “fantastic work” being done for children.

Schwarzenegger didn’t support Trump during his presidential run.

