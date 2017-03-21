Small Business Administration offers disaster assistance

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering disaster assistance to California businesses and residents affected by the recent storms.

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to California businesses and residents affected by severe storms and flooding that occurred between Feb. first and 25th, according to U.S. Small Business Administration’s Administrator Linda McMahon.

SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request from Governor Brown on March 17th.

SBA assistance will be available in Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Merced, Modoc, Monterey, Napa, Plumas, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba counties in California; and Washoe County in Nevada.

“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said SBA’s acting Regional Administrator Robert Blaney. “Beginning Wednesday, March 22, 2017, SBA representatives will be on hand at the following Disaster Loan Outreach Centers to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application,” Blaney said.

The centers will be open beginning Wednesday, March 22nd. The days and times indicated below until further notice. No appointment is necessary.

Santa Clara County

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

City Hall, 12th Floor – Room 1231

200 East Santa Clara St., San Jose, CA 95113

Mondays – Fridays, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Closed Friday, March 31 for Cesar Chavez Day

Santa Cruz County

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Santa Cruz County Governmental Center, Third Floor – Elections Office

701 Ocean St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Closed Friday, March 31 for Cesar Chavez Day

Colusa County

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Maxwell Fire Department

231 Oak St., Maxwell, CA 95955

Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Lassen County

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Susanville Fire Department

1505 Main St., Susanville, CA 96130

Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Lake County

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Workforce Lake Building, Suite 114

55 First St., Lakeport, CA 95453

Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Plumas County

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Plumas County Courthouse Annex

270 County Hospital Road, Quincy, CA 95971

Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

“SBA is strongly committed to providing California with the most effective and customer-focused response possible, and we will be there to provide access to federal disaster loans to help finance recovery for businesses and residents affected by the disaster,” said McMahon. “Getting our businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”