Small Business Administration offers disaster assistance

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering disaster assistance to California businesses and residents affected by the recent storms.
Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to California businesses and residents affected by severe storms and flooding that occurred between Feb. first and 25th, according to U.S. Small Business Administration’s Administrator Linda McMahon.
SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request from Governor Brown on March 17th.
SBA assistance will be available in Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Merced, Modoc, Monterey, Napa, Plumas, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba counties in California; and Washoe County in Nevada.
“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said SBA’s acting Regional Administrator Robert Blaney. “Beginning Wednesday, March 22, 2017, SBA representatives will be on hand at the following Disaster Loan Outreach Centers to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application,” Blaney said.
The centers will be open beginning Wednesday, March 22nd. The days and times indicated below until further notice. No appointment is necessary.
Santa Clara County
Disaster Loan Outreach Center
City Hall, 12th Floor – Room 1231
200 East Santa Clara St., San Jose, CA 95113
Mondays – Fridays, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Closed Friday, March 31 for Cesar Chavez Day
Santa Cruz County
Disaster Loan Outreach Center
Santa Cruz County Governmental Center, Third Floor – Elections Office
701 Ocean St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Closed Friday, March 31 for Cesar Chavez Day
Colusa County
Disaster Loan Outreach Center
Maxwell Fire Department
231 Oak St., Maxwell, CA 95955
Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Lassen County
Disaster Loan Outreach Center
Susanville Fire Department
1505 Main St., Susanville, CA 96130
Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Lake County
Disaster Loan Outreach Center
Workforce Lake Building, Suite 114
55 First St., Lakeport, CA 95453
Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Plumas County
Disaster Loan Outreach Center
Plumas County Courthouse Annex
270 County Hospital Road, Quincy, CA 95971
Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
“SBA is strongly committed to providing California with the most effective and customer-focused response possible, and we will be there to provide access to federal disaster loans to help finance recovery for businesses and residents affected by the disaster,” said McMahon. “Getting our businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”