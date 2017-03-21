SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Detectives recovered 60 grams of methamphetamine after serving a search warrant linked to a sales investigation.

Sonoma County sheriff says they found the stash of drugs after pulling over Albert Basso in his car Monday at around 7:50 p.m.

A later search of Basso’s Rohnert Park home uncovered another 1.25 pounds of the same drug, numerous packages for sales, and $3,600 in cash.

Basso has been arrested for drug sales violations multiple times dating back to 1979.

Since Monday’s arrest, he has been released after posting $40,000 bond.