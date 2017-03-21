Stephen Hawking fears he’s not welcome in the U.S.

(KRON) — Famed British scientist, Stephen Hawking, fears he may not be welcome in the United States with Donald Trump as President.

During an interview with British TV Monday, Hawking said Trump’s election is “a definite swing to a right-wing” and a sign of a “more authoritarian approach.”

He also criticized the choice of Scott Pruitt as head of the Environmental Protection Agency because Pruitt does not believe carbon dioxide causes climate change.

“Climate change is one of the great dangers we face, and it’s one we can prevent,” Hawking said, “he should replace Scott Pruitt.”

The promise of a border wall and the sanctioning of two oil pipelines, are designed to “satisfy [Trump’s] electorate, who are neither liberal nor that well-informed,” according to Hawking.

“I have many friends and colleagues [in the US] and it is still a place I like and admire in many ways,” he said, “but I fear that I may not be welcome.”

Before Trump became the Republican nominee, Hawking described him as “a demagogue, who seems to appeal to the lowest common denominator.”