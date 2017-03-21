Suisun City police investigating apartment burglary

By Published:

SUISUN CITY (BCN)–Suisun City police are investigating a burglary at an apartment complex Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the Henley Apartments in the 800 block of Sunset Avenue.

The female occupant said she heard knocking on the front door but was not expecting any visitors. The person at the door rang the doorbell, banged on the door and kicked it open, police said.

The woman hid inside and called for help. She said the suspect entered the apartment but did not take anything, police said.

Police searched the area but did not find the suspect.

