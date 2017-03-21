SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It is shiny. It is red.

And it is not the only new product that Apple unveiled on Tuesday.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows us Apple’s new gadgets including one that got a major price cut.

Apple is cutting prices on two iPad models and introducing red iPhones, but the company held back on updating its higher-end iPad Pro tablets.

A much-speculated 10.5-inch iPad Pro didn’t materialize, nor did new versions of existing sizes in the Pro lineup, which is aimed at businesses and creative professionals. The new devices are mostly refreshes of existing models. Apple unveiled them through press releases Tuesday rather than a staged event, as it typically does for bigger product releases.

Watch the above video to see Gabe's full report.

