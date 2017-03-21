The World According to Gary: ‘Hold me back’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook’s shoving match, Warriors’ pranks, and a possible career switch for Darya.

Things got physical between Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook during Monday night’s game and both men had to be held back by their teammates. Gary said the shoving match did little to throw Curry off of his game. If anything it boosted his momentum as he followed up with a 3-point shot.

Can you imagine Darya courtside with a whistle and yelling at NBA players. KRON4’s morning news anchor is considering a possible career switch.

Warriors’ player Javale McGee’s face was found in a peculiar location…on toilet paper.