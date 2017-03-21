Traffic: High wind advisories issued for 2 Bay Area bridges

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– High wind advisories were issued on early Monday morning for both the San Mateo and Bay Bridge, following severe weather conditions.
Parts of the Bay Area are experiencing heavy rain and wind gusts due to an incoming storm.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– High wind advisories were issued on early Monday morning for both the San Mateo and Bay Bridge, following severe weather conditions.
Parts of the Bay Area are experiencing heavy rain and wind gusts due to an incoming storm.
Advertisement