VIDEO: Baby born with extra legs thriving after surgery

By Published:

 

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Doctors say a baby girl from Africa who’s recovering from a risky surgery at a Chicago-area hospital should be able to lead a normal life.

Ten-month-old Dominique was born in the Ivory Coast with a not-fully-developed conjoined twin. Doctors performed surgery on March 8 to remove two legs and a second spine that protruded from her back.

More than 50 doctors and nurses are now caring for her at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois. Her foster mother, Nancy Swabb of Chicago, says her family learned about Dominique on social media and knew instantly they wanted to help.

Swabb says Dominique can now sit up, raise her hands and reach for things, which she couldn’t do before.

She’ll eventually return to her family in west Africa.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s