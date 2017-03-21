VIDEO: Contra Costa County public works crews clearing debris from storm ditches

By and Published:

 

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Contra Costa County Public Works crews were clearing debris from storm ditches along Taylor Boulevard in Pleasant Hill.

This location is near Withers Avenue.

Last month, the rain caused a hill slide, creating a major road hazard on this shortcut between the Interstate 680 freeway and Highway 24.

Contra Costa County Public Works crews are also checking inlets, storm drains, and are clearing debris from roads across the unincorporated parts of the county.

Watch the above video to see Haaziq’s full report.

