SAN JOSE (KRON) — It’s a modern-day Noah’s Arc story.

Dozens of animals at Happy Hollow Zoo were saved from San Jose’s massive flood and taken to higher ground.

The animals included meerkats, a jaguar, foxes, red pandas, and turkey vultures.

The animals are all safe Tuesday night after being rescued from the destructive floods that were the worst San Jose has seen in 20 years.

As last month’s storms raged, zookeepers at Happy Hollow rushed to move the critters to higher ground.

Some, like the meerkats, hung out in a bathroom.

Even the fish in a koi pond had to be relocated.

Volunteers are working around the clock to put Happy Hollow back together and open it again to the public.

Good news is that no animals were lost. Only bee hives were damaged by flood waters.

The buzz is volunteer bee keepers are working hard to try and restore the hives.