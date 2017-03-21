SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Employees in one section of San Francisco say they are more than concerned about the growing tent city population outside their office.

In fact, some are so upset about it, they have opted to pack up and leave at the end of the month.

A building is full of businesses on one side of the road, and tents of homeless people are on the other side.

Those who live and work in this area near 16th and Potrero say the homeless population in these tents continues to rise. On 15th and San Bruno, tent dwellers have set up shop outside businesses after being moved recently from across the street, an area that is now blocked by barricades.

KRON4 was emailed a video of a man defecating in the middle of the daytime and behind the new barricades. The employee who recorded this said it is nothing new.

While in the area on Tuesday, KRON4’s J.R. Stone didn’t have to go far to find syringes just laying around. Some businesses have gone so far as to move out of the area.

Others are hoping the city finds a solution.

The city has taken down tents in some of these areas, but often times, those living there just set up across the street.

Most agree that this is just part of what is a major citywide problem.