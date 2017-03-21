SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police are searching for two suspects who robbed a jewelry store at Westfield Valley Fair Mall in December, according to Officer Albert Morales.

The strong-arm robbery happened on Dec. 20 at around 7:44 p.m. at Ben Bridge Jeweler.

The first suspect went into the store and asked to see a piece of merchandise.

“The victim showed (S1) the merchandise, who immediately reached over the counter and grabbed the diamond. The victim and (S1) struggled over the merchandise, (S1) eventually was able to take control of the diamond and fled the store,” Morales said.

A female suspect was with the man and followed him out as he left the store, police said.

The first suspect is described as a black man, about 25 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall, and wearing a button-down long-sleeve, blue-collared shirt. He was also wearing dark pants and white tennis shoes, police said.

The second suspect is described as a black woman, about 18-22 years old, and wearing a red shirt with the Chicago Bulls logo on the front, left side. Her dark pants had “Bulls” written on the waistband. She was also wearing white tennis shoes, police said.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (408)-277-4166.