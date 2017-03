SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) —¬†Since former San Francisco 49ers receiver Dwight Clark announced his ALS diagnosis, there has been an increased awareness of the effects of the fatal disease.

On Monday, KRON4 News brought you a story of a man who has been living with the illness.

On Tuesday, we take a closer look at a possible connection between the disease and head trauma.

Watch the above video to see Mark’s full report.