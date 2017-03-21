HOUSTON (KRON) — Imagine shopping at Wal-Mart one evening only to come face-to-face with a horse.

That was what some customers experienced at a Houston Wal-Mart.

In the video, you can see a horse making its way through the aisles of merchandise.

The man on horseback recorded it. There were actually two horses.

The man says he and his friend just wanted to try something different.

The company’s corporate office released a statement saying they do not condone the so-called “reckless stunt.”

And the company said it was happy no one was hurt.