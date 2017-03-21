Warriors get 28th road win with 112-87 win over Mavs

DALLAS (AP) — A double dose of Curry, with big brother coming out on top again.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors picked up their 28th road victory of the season with a 112-87 win over younger brother Seth and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

“It was a fun moment until the game started beating up on us,” Seth Curry said. “It’s the kind of stuff you dream about as a kid, both of us playing in the NBA and starting.”

Klay Thompson had 23 points with five 3-pointers for the defending NBA champions and the first team ever to win at least 28 road games in three consecutive seasons. The Warriors have a record 90 wins away from home during that span.

“It just means we have a good team. It means our guys are talented and they play together,” coach Steve Kerr said. “When you’re out on the road you have to defend. … If we can defend at a high level, we feel like we’re always going to find points and give ourselves a chance to win.”

Stephen Curry, a two-time MVP, had 17 points and nine assists. Seth Curry, who was undrafted in 2013 and just this year became a regular starter with the Mavericks, had 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

“My Pops still thinks he’s the better shooter,” Stephen Curry said of his father, Dell, who played 10 NBA seasons.

In six NBA games against each other, Stephen has won all six — half of those as part of Golden State’s sweep of the Mavericks this season.

“Just knowing that we were going to be out there for extended minutes playing against each other is a surreal kind of feeling,” Stephen Curry said. “Seeing your brother, who you’ve been battling with since you can remember, out on the NBA floor. It’s amazing to see what he has done here in Dallas.”

Golden State went ahead to stay after Ian Clark, who finished with 18 points, had bookend baskets in a 9-0 run in the second quarter. A 3 by Thompson tied the game before Shaun Livingston drove for the go-ahead layup.

“These guys, if you have any slippage, they really take advantage and make you look bad,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “We started out OK, and things eroded pretty quickly.”

LITTLE GOES FIRST

Seth was the first Curry to score, making a 3-pointer for the first basket 1:45 into the game. Stephen had consecutive baskets less than 2 minutes later.

BACK TO BACK

Golden State, which won at Oklahoma City on Monday night, is 11-4 in the second game of back-to-backs this season. The Warriors are 45-9 in such games since 2014-15.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State (57-14) has a five-game winning streak since a three-game losing streak that was its longest of the season. … The Warriors, who entered averaging an NBA-best 30.3 assists per game, had 34 helpers on 43 baskets. … They have won six in a row, and 13 of the last 14, against Dallas. This was their only trip to Dallas this season.

Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki had 16 points, Nerlens Noel scored 14 and Yogi Ferrell finished with 12. … Since winning four in a row to match their longest winning streak of the season, the Mavericks (30-40) have gone 2-4. … The Mavs shot 36 percent (33 of 92) from the field, only two days after shooting 54 percent at Brooklyn.

GETTING TIRED?

Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes, who averages 18 points a game, had only five points on 2-of-10 shooting. And that was two games after scoring four points.

“Barnes has played every single game this year, including all the exhibitions,” Carlisle said. “I’m afraid a night like tonight is a combination of them being … a great defensive team, and him being a little out of gas.”

When asked if he was tired, Barnes responded, “No, not at all. You’ve got to give them credit.”

UP NEXT

Warriors: Home to play the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Mavericks: Home against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.