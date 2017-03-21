Wet weather brings chance of thunderstorms, hail

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Scattered showers are slowing the morning commute Tuesday.

The wet weather is also bringing a chance of thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail to the region this afternoon.

We’ll see the same pattern Wednesday morning, according to KRON4 meteorologist James Fletcher.

Most Bay Area freeways are experiencing major delays due to several minor crashes along with the rain.

FORECAST: KRON4’s Weather Center

Drying conditions will briefly set in Wednesday afternoon into Thursday ahead of another approaching storm.

Friday’s system will likely be the most potent of the week and result in widespread rainfall, stronger southerly winds and a greater potential for flooding.

Unsettled conditions may then continue into early next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s