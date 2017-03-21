Wet weather brings chance of thunderstorms, hail

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Scattered showers are slowing the morning commute Tuesday.

The wet weather is also bringing a chance of thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail to the region this afternoon.

We’ll see the same pattern Wednesday morning, according to KRON4 meteorologist James Fletcher.

Most Bay Area freeways are experiencing major delays due to several minor crashes along with the rain.

Drying conditions will briefly set in Wednesday afternoon into Thursday ahead of another approaching storm.

Friday’s system will likely be the most potent of the week and result in widespread rainfall, stronger southerly winds and a greater potential for flooding.

Unsettled conditions may then continue into early next week.

Major delays into SF this morning on NB 101 & NB 280 because of earlier crashes combined with the rain. pic.twitter.com/PFa9MQvfRn — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) March 21, 2017

Look you give when your buddy @KRON4JFletcher & morning weather anchor says it is "only minor" rainfall @kron4news pic.twitter.com/5iMxGdJnUi — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) March 21, 2017

Get a FREE car wash on the #SanMateo bridge right now. Its Slow, Wet & Windy on 92. 36 min from 880 to 101 pic.twitter.com/umlRwkp1eX — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) March 21, 2017