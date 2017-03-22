1 dead following accident on I-580, right lanes blocked

OAKLAND (KRON)– Severe weather conditions caused an accident Wednesday morning on Interstate 580 in Oakland.

The accident was reported on westbound 580 around 4:29 a.m. at Harrison Street.

Major Problem in #Oakland WB 580 at Harrison St, Accident blocking all lanes. Take NB 880 instead. pic.twitter.com/vvUSjO1v7I — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) March 22, 2017

A dark gray sedan stopped in the middle lane and the driver exited the vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol.

KRON4 received confirmed reports of a fatality, but it is unknown if the driver was killed.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the accident as well.

The right lanes on westbound 580 are blocked.

KRON4’s Robin Winston advised drivers to use northbound 880 as an alternate route.

Update: Confirmed **Fatality** No ETO Avoid the area. https://t.co/tGRRRxwKoh — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) March 22, 2017