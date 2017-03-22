1 dead following accident on I-580, right lanes blocked

By Published: Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON)– Severe weather conditions caused an accident Wednesday morning on Interstate 580 in Oakland.

The accident was reported on westbound 580 around 4:29 a.m. at Harrison Street.

 

A dark gray sedan stopped in the middle lane and the driver exited the vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol.

KRON4 received confirmed reports of a fatality, but it is unknown if the driver was killed.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the accident as well.

The right lanes on westbound 580 are blocked.

KRON4’s Robin Winston advised drivers to use northbound 880 as an alternate route.

 

