2 home burglars arrested in Palo Alto after stealing jewelry, checkbook, cash

PALO ALTO (BCN)–Two people were arrested on suspicion of burglarizing a home in Palo Alto last week, police said.

On March 12, at 10:44 p.m., the Palo Alto Police Department’s dispatch center received a call about a residential burglary at a home in the 600 block of Fulton Street. The residents, a couple in their 70s, left the

home that morning and had returned a few minutes before calling police.

According to police, the suspects entered the property through an unlocked gate on a side yard, then forced open a window that was left ajar.

Once inside the home, the suspects stole jewelry, a checkbook, credit cards, cash and other personal property.

Around 2 a.m. on March 13, a California Highway Patrol officer stopped a black four-door 2001 BMW 535i sedan for an infraction vehicle code violation in Gilroy. The driver was identified as 29-year-old Joseph Nolan

Hopkins of Costa Mesa, and his passenger was his wife, 28-year-old Breanna Maree Hopkins.

During the stop, the officer discovered the burglary victim’s stolen checkbook inside the car, and notified Palo Alto police.

Both suspects were found to be in possession of burglary tools, and Joseph Hopkins had initially given the officer a false name, police said.

The CHP officer booked both suspects into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of possessing stolen property and burglary tools.

Later that morning, Palo Alto police interviewed the suspects and learned that Joseph Hopkins was out on bail for burglary, grand theft auto, and resisting arrest.

He was booked on additional suspected offenses of residential burglary and committing a felony while out on bail for another felony.

Detectives are requesting that the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office add an additional suspected booking offense of residential burglary for Breanna Hopkins, police said.

Detectives were able to recover most of the stolen property, and continue to investigate the suspects and their possible connection to other residential burglaries in and around Palo Alto, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Palo Alto Police Department’s dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.