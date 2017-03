ROME (KRON)– A three-year-old in Rome didn’t want candy from Pope Francis; she wanted his hat.

Estella Westrick, 3, was lifted up to meet Pope Francis and almost made off with his hat once she got a good grip.

The Pontiff simply laughed at Estella’s bold gesture.

The video of the incident went viral after Estella’s Godfather shared it on Twitter.

Took my Goddaughter to meet the pope. She stole his hat! pic.twitter.com/SdSorop3uN — Mountain Butorac (@MountainButorac) March 22, 2017