CSU board approves first tuition hike in 6 years

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California State University’s governing board has approved a tuition increase that will raise the cost of an education by $270 a year at its 23 campuses.

Wednesday’s vote by the CSU Board of Trustees ushers in the first tuition increase in six years at the nation’s largest public university system.

That means undergraduate tuition will increase for the 2017-18 school year from the current fees of $5,472.

The chancellor’s office says it needs the extra funding to hire more faculty and add more classes to accommodate growing enrollment and insufficient state funding.

CSU said in a statement that nearly 63 percent of California State University undergraduate students, or about 255,000 undergraduates, have their tuition fully covered by financial aid and would not be affected by the increase.